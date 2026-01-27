UPDATE: Police identify victim in Shawano deadly fire

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — UPDATE #2: Police have identified the victim of last week's deadly fire in Shawano as Nancy F. Mross, 69.

According to Shawano Police, preliminary autopsy results indicate the victim's cause of death was smoke and fume inhalation. Additionally, a 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment after the fire.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

————

UPDATE: Shawano police confirm they're investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly house fire this morning.

Firefighters responded to the 600 block of South Union Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, and they worked for hours to get the flames under control.

Firefighters say they found an adult inside and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

We're working to learn more details about what happened and have a crew on scene.

—————

ORIGINAL REPORTING:

Shawano firefighters are investigating what caused a house to catch fire near the 600 block of South Union Street early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors told NBC 26 they saw heavy smoke throughout the area and reported it to our newsroom.

Crews are on the scene working to contain the fire and determine how it started.

We are working to learn whether anyone was affected or if any pets were impacted.

NBC 26 is working to gather more information on the circumstances and will update this article as details become available.