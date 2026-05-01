UPDATE: Oshkosh police say missing father and 6-year-old left Wisconsin

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Oshkosh police say a missing 6-year-old boy and his father are no longer in Wisconsin, as the search for the pair continues.

In an update Thursday evening, the Oshkosh Police Department confirmed Justin Madigan and his father, 40-year-old John Madigan, have left the state. Investigators say they are still working to determine exactly where they are and why they left.

This is the second update in the case after police earlier expanded their search efforts in the area near the family’s home on Cumberland Trail.

Authorities say Justin and John were last seen around 8:00 Thursday morning near their residence in the 1200 block of Cumberland Trail.

Police had previously increased their presence in that neighborhood and asked nearby residents to check surveillance cameras for any video of the pair after 8:00 a.m.

Justin is described as a 6-year-old white boy, about 4 feet tall and 60 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. What he was wearing is still unknown.

John Madigan is described as a white man, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a surgical mask and pajama pants.

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for Justin.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC 26 for updates