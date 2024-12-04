UPDATE: One dead in Door County fire

UPDATE: The Nasewaupee Fire Department has confirmed one death at the house fire on County Highway M.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Investigators are working to learn how a building caught fire in Door County.

Callers into our newsroom say it appears to be a house fire, and smoke and flames were spotted coming from the home on County Highway M.

We are working to learn whether anyone was inside and whether anyone was hurt.

We reached out to authorities, and they said they're working to confirm more information, and we should have a better idea of what happened later this morning.

