UPDATE: Officials identify skeletal remains discovered in Wautoma vacant lot

UPDATE: Officials say the skeletal human remains found Tuesday in a vacant lot in Wautoma were identified as 66-year-old David Jarvis.

There is no foul play suspected in his death, according to Wautoma Police.

Police say skeletal human remains were found Tuesday afternoon in a vacant lot on Division Street by a person mowing the property.

"The Wautoma Police Department and Waushara County Medical Examiner's Office extend our condolences to David's family and friends," police said in a media release.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Wautoma Police say skeletal human remains were found Tuesday afternoon in a vacant lot on Division Street.

According to police, the discovery was made just after noon, around 12:08 p.m., by a person mowing the property. Officers responded to the scene and confirmed the remains.

The area was processed with the help of the Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Response Team.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released. Officials say that information will be shared once the remains are identified and family members are notified.

Investigators emphasize there is no indication of a threat to community safety connected to the discovery.

