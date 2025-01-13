Update: Oconto County authorities identify victim of UTV crash

UPDATE: The victim of the Sunday UTV crash in Oconto County has been identified as 49-year-old Thomas Slatky from Lena, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: One person was killed in a UTV crash in Oconto County over the weekend.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon at around 2:45 on Goatsville Road east of Midway Road in the town of Lena, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a 49-year-old Lena man driving the UTV left the road, overturned in the ditch, and was ejected from the vehicle. Deputies say the man died at the scene from the injuries sustained in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing by the sheriff's office and the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office.