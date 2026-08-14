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UPDATE: Missing vulnerable woman in Hobart area found safe

Kristen Burderek
Hobart/Lawrence Police
Kristen Burderek
Posted
and last updated

HOBART (NBC 26) — UPDATE: The woman has been located safe, according to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 71-year-old woman with dementia who walked away from her home in the Mahogany Trail area of Hobart on Friday afternoon.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department said Kristen Burderek was last seen leaving her residence in the Mahogany Trail area between about 1 p.m. and 1:17 p.m.

Burderek is described as 5-foot-5, about 160 pounds and blonde-haired. Police said she has dementia and low cognitive abilities and may need assistance.

Anyone who sees Burderek or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Brown County Dispatch at 920-391-7450.

Officials advised the public not to transport her if she appears confused or disoriented, and instead to contact law enforcement with her location.

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