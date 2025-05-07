Update: Missing North Fond du Lac teenager found safe

UPDATE: Allan Fernando Leiva-Leiva has been found safe, according to an alert from police.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Fond du Lac police are looking for a teenager who's been missing since Sunday night.

Authorities say Allan Fernando Leiva-Leiva, 18, was last seen Sunday around 9:30 p.m. at 325 Polk Street in northern Fond du Lac.

Authorities say he ran away from his parents' house with a bag of tools, and he said he was going to do a TikTok challenge and help some girls who were in trouble.

Allan has not returned to school this week, and his phone no longer rings through.

His parents contacted Cricket Wireless, and his last tracked location was Chilton around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

His family says it is extremely abnormal behavior for Allan to run away, and police say they're worried he might be experiencing a mental break.

Allan was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with red stripes on his sleeves and blue jeans.

He's 5'9" and weighs 167 lbs.

If you've seen him, please call police.