UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 Southbound near Oshkosh are now open after a car fire, according to the Wisconsin DOT.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Left lanes are closed south of WIS 21 on I-41 Southbound near Oshkosh due to a car fire, according to an alert from the Wisconsin DOT.

The closure is estimated to last for about an hour.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow this incident.