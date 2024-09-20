Update: Head-on crash in Manitowoc County kills 2

UPDATE: Deputies say the 18-year-old man from Malone has also died as a result of the crash and has been identified as Anthony D. Mahloch. The 72-year-old victim has been identified as Kenneth S. Puetz from Kiel.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Deputies say a 72-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a head-on crash in Manitowoc County.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says deputies got called at 4:54 a.m. to the area of County Trunk Highway X and Louis Corners Road in the township of Schleswig for a two-vehicle crash.

Deputies say preliminary details indicate an 18-year-old man from Malone — an unincorporated community in Fond du Lac County — was driving east on the highway when his car collided with another car going west.

The driver of the westbound vehicle — a 72-year-old man from rural Kiel — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old was taken by ThedaStar helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah for serious life-threatening injuries.

Names of the people in the crash were not released.