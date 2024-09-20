Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Update: Head-on crash in Manitowoc County kills 2

Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NBC 26 Staff
Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: Deputies say the 18-year-old man from Malone has also died as a result of the crash and has been identified as Anthony D. Mahloch. The 72-year-old victim has been identified as Kenneth S. Puetz from Kiel.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Deputies say a 72-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a head-on crash in Manitowoc County.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says deputies got called at 4:54 a.m. to the area of County Trunk Highway X and Louis Corners Road in the township of Schleswig for a two-vehicle crash.

Deputies say preliminary details indicate an 18-year-old man from Malone — an unincorporated community in Fond du Lac County — was driving east on the highway when his car collided with another car going west.

The driver of the westbound vehicle — a 72-year-old man from rural Kiel — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old was taken by ThedaStar helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah for serious life-threatening injuries.

Names of the people in the crash were not released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

See Highlights, Stream the Game and More!