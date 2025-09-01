UPDATE: Green Bay woman who died after exiting moving vehicle identified

UPDATE: A Green Bay woman who died after reportedly exiting a moving vehicle has been identified by police as 35-year-old Klair Koenig.

Officers responded to the intersection of Packerland Drive and He Nis Ra Lane on Monday morning following a report of a woman who got out of a moving vehicle.

First responders tried life-saving measures when they arrived, but she died at the scene.

Green Bay Police has now identified the woman as 35-year-old Klair Koenig from Green Bay.

Green Bay Police is also reminding neighbors that the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential 24/7 support for anyone experiencing a suicide, mental health, and/or substance use crisis. Additional information can be found online at https://988lifeline.org/.

The investigation remains ongoing, police say. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-242698.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A Green Bay woman is dead after a traffic incident on the city's west side.

The streets in the area that were closed have since reopened.

