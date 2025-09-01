Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

UPDATE: Green Bay woman who died after exiting moving vehicle identified

Klair Koenig
Courtesy of the Koenig family
Klair Koenig
deadly crash gb
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: A Green Bay woman who died after reportedly exiting a moving vehicle has been identified by police as 35-year-old Klair Koenig.

Officers responded to the intersection of Packerland Drive and He Nis Ra Lane on Monday morning following a report of a woman who got out of a moving vehicle.

First responders tried life-saving measures when they arrived, but she died at the scene.

Green Bay Police has now identified the woman as 35-year-old Klair Koenig from Green Bay.

Green Bay Police is also reminding neighbors that the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential 24/7 support for anyone experiencing a suicide, mental health, and/or substance use crisis. Additional information can be found online at https://988lifeline.org/.

The investigation remains ongoing, police say. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-242698.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A Green Bay woman is dead after a traffic incident on the city's west side.

Police responded to the intersection of Packerland Drive and He Nis Ra Lane following a report of a woman who had reportedly got out of a moving vehicle.

First responders tried life-saving measures when they arrived, but she died at the scene.

Authorities say they're waiting to release her name.

The streets in the area that were closed have since reopened.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids