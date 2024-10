UPDATE: The gas leak has been contained and roads will shortly re-open, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is advising residents to stay away from Monaco Drive in the Village of Bellevue as crews are on scene for a gas leak. Authorities made the announcement before 9:30 Tuesday morning. Part of Monaco Drive at Hellsinke is closed as well as Eaton Road at Manitowoc Road.

NBC 26 will provide updates as they become available.