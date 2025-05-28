UPDATE: Deputies identify SUV driver who died in dump truck, cement truck crash

UPDATE: The 79-year-old who was killed in a crash involving a dump truck and a cement truck on Tuesday has been identified as Thomas G. Hechimovich of Fond du Lac, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Hechimovich was driving the SUV. According to deputies, Larry M. Potratz, 67, of Fond du Lac, was the driver of the dump truck, and Kirk B. Thew, 61, of Van Dyne, was driving the cement truck.

Investigators said an SUV headed east on County Highway B did not yield when turning left onto County Highway K and crashed into a westbound dump truck. The dump truck then hit a cement truck before ending up in a ditch.

According to deputies, Potratz suffered minor injuries. Thew was uninjured.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A 79-year-old Fond du Lac man is dead after a crash involving a dump truck and a cement truck Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of County Highways B and K in Fond du Lac County near the Town of Eden.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

When first responders arrived at the crash, the driver of the SUV was not breathing and had no pulse. Authorities said, despite first responders trying to save his life, he died at the scene.

