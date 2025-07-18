Update: Crash in Waushara County caused by impaired driver claims two lives

UPDATE: A crash caused by an impaired driver in Waushara County claimed the lives of 2 people, according to an update from the Waushara County Sheriff's Office.

On the late hours of July 17, deputies in Waushara County received multiple calls reporting a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-39. A crash near mile marker 125 in the town of Coloma was reported just before 11:30 p.m. while deputies were responding to the location.

One of the drivers, identified as Scott Overfelt, 59, of Wisconsin Rapids, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the wrong-way driver, identified as Dana Markko, 39, of Armherst, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries and died on July 19.

Toxicology testing, along with preliminary investigation, witness statements and scene investigation confirm that Markko was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

“This was a tragic and entirely preventable event,” said Waushara County Sheriff Wally Zuehlke. “Two lives are now lost-one an innocent motorist, the other a result of impaired and reckless decision making. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this devastating incident.”

