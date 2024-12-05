UPDATE: Crash at Wisconsin 26 in Fond du Lac County kills one

UPDATE: A 59-year-old man from Waupun did not survive the crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

In a media release, WisDOT says a truck with a semi attached driven by a 29-year-old man was heading north on State Highway 26 when it crossed the center line, striking an SUV traveling south.

The driver of the SUV heading south, a 59-year-old man from Waupun, was killed in the crash, according to the release.

The names of the drivers involved were not yet released, pending family notification.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: There's a traffic alert for drivers in the Fond du Lac area this morning.

A crash has shut down all lanes in both directions on Wisconsin 26 Northbound and Southbound at Hickory Road.

The crash happened around 3:30 AM, and authorities expect it to take at least two hours to clear the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recommends using Highway 23 to Interstate 41 Southbound to Highway 23 as an alternate route.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.