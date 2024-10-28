UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted in Fox Crossing

UPDATE #2: The village of Fox Crossing has lifted its boil/bottle water advisory.

In an update Wednesday on its Facebook page, the village shared that samples produced good results, and the Wisconsin DNR has approved lifting the advisory.

For more information, the village is encouraging neighbors to contact Fox Crossing Utilities at (920) 720-7175 or FCUtilities@foxcrossingwi.gov.

UPDATE: The Boil/Bottle Water Advisory issued for the west side of Fox Crossing might be lifted some time on Wednesday, in an update from the village on Monday.

On their Facebook page, the village informed neighbors that a water main break on Irish Road north of Winchester Road was the culprit for the loss of pressure in the west side system. Village leaders say when there is a loss of system pressure, there is risk of water contamination — and a Boil/Bottle Water Advisory is required to be issued, per Wisconsin state code.

The village says the pipe at the break location has been repaired and samples have been collected to be sent to a lab for testing. On Tuesday, a second round of samples will be collected and sent out as well. Although they are not able to guarantee it, the village says the advisory might be lifted some time on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: The Village of Fox Crossing announced in a Facebook post that they are issuing a boil water advisory for the west side system until further notice.

This includes the area West of Little Lake Butte des Morts, Stroebe Island, West Prospect Avenue, and the Town of Clayton.

