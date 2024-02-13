UPDATE: Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Butts des Morts

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that the body of a missing kayaker was found in Lake Butts des Morts.

Deputies said in a news release they got the call after 1 p.m. Monday for a deceased man found in the ice by spearfishermen in the middle in the lake.

Authorities identified the man as Michael Iriarte. He was reported missing in late November after he was last seen kayaking on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Iriarte's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in the release.

"We would like to add that during the course of the recovery of Mr. Iriarte yesterday, the Leonard Point Boat Landing was used by responders as an entry point to the ice. Due to the recovery efforts and the nature of the equipment needed, the integrity of the ice in this area has drastically degraded. Fishing enthusiasts choosing to venture onto the ice should use extreme caution in this area."