Update: Active situation in the Village of Black Creek resolved; one in custody

UPDATE: The active situation on East Burdick Street in the Village of Black Creek has been resolved, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, deputies say investigators conducted a search warrant at around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on East Burdick Street in the Village of Black Creek, near the Black Creek Elementary School.

Deputies say this was part of an investigation into stolen property, including stolen firearms. The Outagamie County Emergency Response Team was utilized to serve the warrant because of the likely presence of firearms.

The elementary school was placed in a temporary lock down while the scene was secured, which was coordinated with school officials before the incident, deputies say.

One person was taken into custody and transported to the Outagamie County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Deputies are working on an active situation on East Burdick Street in the village of Black Creek on Wednesday morning, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriffs say there is no danger to the public. The situation is near the Black Creek Elementary School, but it does not involve the school, and school staff is aware.

Neighbors are being asked to avoid the area. Deputies say more information will be released once the situation is resolved.