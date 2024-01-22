Unveiling the power of news literacy: Appleton East HS students take the lead during News Literacy Week

Students at Appleton East High School learn the art of fact-checking.

Social Media and Misinformation: A Candid Conversation

Understanding the Dynamics of Misinformation

As we kick start News Literacy Week, NBC 26 is dedicated to arming our viewers with the skills to scrutinize digital information with a critical eye.

Recently, I had the opportunity to spend a day with students at Appleton East High School, engaging in a hands-on lesson on news literacy.

The News Literacy Project provides a comprehensive toolbox of information to help families combat misinformation.

Click on the video to watch as we dive deeper into the perspective of the sophomore class at Appleton East High School. They share insights into the news that matters to them and discuss how they are learning to decipher fact from fiction online.

At the core of every story is research, and when it comes to finding information online, credibility matters.

Remember, in the digital age, news literacy is a skill we all need to cultivate. Stay informed, stay critical, and navigate the online landscape with confidence.