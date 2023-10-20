'Unusual activity': American Family Insurance confirms system outage

American Family Insurance confirms it was forced to shut down business systems after "unusual activity" was detected this week.

According to American Family Insurance, its technology teams detected "unusual activity" in a portion of its network this week.

The company says it took precautionary measures to protect data and resources, as well as shut down several business systems.

The company said its investigation is ongoing and includes internal and third-party experts.

They have not detected any compromises to "critical business, customer data processing or storage systems." American Family Insurances says several components of its enterprise continue to operate without interruption.

In a statement, the company said in part, "We recognize the system outages are impacting customers, agents and employees and we appreciate their patience and understanding... We will begin to bring systems back online as we complete our investigative and safeguarding efforts."