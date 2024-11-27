UnitedHealthcare, Bellin Health secure a multi-year agreement

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UnitedHealthcare and Bellin Health have finalized a multi-year agreement, ensuring patients with UnitedHealthcare insurance maintain uninterrupted, in-network access to Bellin Health’s services and affiliate providers.

The deal ensures patients can continue receiving care from the providers they trust without disruption.

This resolution may come as a relief to many in our neighborhoods as Bellin Health’s network includes a wide range of medical professionals and facilities throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Further details on the agreement were not disclosed.