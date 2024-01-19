Unemployed to Hired: Local startup offers free training for high-demand jobs

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Do you need a new job? Looking for something better?

A locally grown company is offering free training for some of the most in-demand jobs in the country.

The job market has undergone significant changes in the past few years.

In this ever-changing landscape, Gener8tor’s Skills Program, a virtual program that started at the peak of the pandemic, has now spread to 22 states nationwide.

Between February 2023 and November, Aslinn Merriman found herself unemployed. She said she struggled to find a job through traditional means of resumes and personal connections.

"For me, the most frustrating thing was getting the 'no's' back. You can put in 100 resumes and get 100 'no's', and that's hard to take," she said.

The traditional job application route wasn't cutting it for her, so she turned to Gener8tor's Skills Program – a one-stop shop for job skills and placement.

Troy Vosseller, Co-Founder of Gener8tor, explained, "For a lot of people who have been out of the workforce or are looking to gain new skills, maybe in product management, artificial intelligence, or data analytics, we help them through this free training on the LinkedIn Learning platform and give them those new skills and, frankly, that new confidence."

Thanks to a partnership with Wisconsin’s Worker Connection Program, the program is free.

Originating in 2020, the program has grown to include an impressive 1800 graduates.

As Aslinn Merryman says, "I really loved the soft skill part of it, where you got into the LinkedIn Learning platform and would go through the videos. I took my time going through the videos and set myself up so I would do a certain amount of learning every day."

After three months in the program, Aslinn graduated and secured a position as a local digital project manager – a job she believes she couldn't have found on her own.

"I needed constructive feedback. I’m in this field, how do I get to this field? And, if you don’t have a network in that field you have to have people that build that bridge and that’s what Gener8tor did for me," she says.

There is still time to apply for the next cohort training program that begins this Monday, January, 22.