Undercover human trafficking investigation leads to 9 arrests in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Nine men were arrested Wednesday during an undercover human trafficking investigation in Oshkosh, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Police say the investigation was conducted on May 20 by the department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with detectives and patrol officers.

The men arrested range in age from 20 to 55 years old. Police say they were arrested for pandering.

According to the department, the men are from several communities, including Oshkosh, Kimberly, Weyauwega, Sturgeon Bay, Sheboygan, Neenah and Fond du Lac. One man is from Texas.

Police say investigations like this are part of their ongoing work to combat human trafficking and related crimes.

The department said pandering and solicitation can often be connected to other criminal activity, including robberies, thefts, assaults, drug crimes and sexual assault.

Police also emphasized that it can be difficult for human trafficking victims to leave those situations. The department says it works with local nonprofit organizations so resources can be made available quickly when victims need help.

The Oshkosh Police Department says it will continue proactive investigations aimed at reducing the number of victims and addressing human trafficking in the community.

Anyone with information or concerns about human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department.