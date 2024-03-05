Watch Now
Unattended incense causes house fire

Two Rivers firefighters say no one was hurt after a home caught fire Tuesday morning. They believe it started from an unattended incense stick.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 05, 2024
TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — No one was hurt, but a home was damaged after catching fire Tuesday morning.

Two Rivers firefighters say they were called to a home at 2420 45th Street around 3:20 a.m.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames inside the home and get it under control.

There was minor fire and smoke damage, but everyone was able to make it out all right.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by an unattended incense stick.

Firefighters say they would like to remind people to use caution when burning incense sticks or any open flame devices like candles.

Working smoke detectors are also essential.

They say smoke detectors should be checked twice a year to make sure they're properly working.

