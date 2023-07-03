Unattended candle causes apartment fire in Kiel

KIEL (NBC 26) — An unattended candle is believed to have caused an apartment fire in Kiel Monday morning.

According to the Keil Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 632 Fremont Street at 8:30 a.m. to a report of an upstairs apartment full of smoke.

Upon arrival, a building occupant informed Kiel Engine 4 the fire was extinguished but there was still heavy smoke within the apartment.

Fire personnel say they confirmed the fire was out on the second-floor apartment but remained on scene for 90 minutes to conduct a salvage overhaul and ventilation operations.

One occupant of the building was evaluated by EMS staff and released at the scene.

There is currently no damage estimate with the cause of the fire believed to be an unattended candle.