U.S. Coast Guard’s Lake Michigan sector shares search and rescue capabilities following submersible tragedy

MILWAUKEE — 2,000 miles away from where debris of the Titan submersible was found, Bradley Derflinger with the U.S. Coast Guard Lake Michigan Sector is thinking of his colleagues who were called to a mission that ended in devastation.

"This is such a tragic event that's happened,” he said. "It takes a toll on the rescuers because you're put into a situation that's very difficult to solve.”

U.S. Coast Guard leaders shared a grim update Thursday afternoon. The five crew members are presumed dead after the vessel imploded underwater.

"These are the types of scenarios you hate to see we're on the watch for,” Derflinger said.

The crew was on the way to see the Titanic wreckage in the North Atlantic Ocean, which is 12,500 feet below the ocean’s surface.

The deepest point of Lake Michigan is just over 900 feet.

WATCH: Bradley Derflinger with the U.S. Coast Guard shares Lake Michigan search and rescue capabilities

Coast Guard on Lake Michigan search, rescue abilities after Titanic sub tragedy

Wisconsin Maritime Museum Director Kevin Cullen says people explore Lake Michigan underwater as well in submersibles.

"There's interest out there for tourism, but also for scientific research to bring people to the shipwrecks that we have right here off of our shoreline,” he says. “I see that being delayed now."

The U.S. Coast Guard Lake Michigan Sector says it responds to about 800 search and rescue missions each year, but those responses remain on the surface of the water.

“How often are those life-threatening situations?” reporter Ben Jordan asked.

"I've had days where we've had like 29 lives assisted,” Derflinger replied.

Derflinger says most of their calls are for distressed boaters or swimmers. As soon as a 911 call comes in, Coast Guard helicopters can assist the search in the air while boats head to the scene in the water.

Derflinger says several factors can complicate rescue missions, from weather conditions and strong currents to darkness at night. That’s why he says it’s imperative for boaters to have life jackets for everyone on board or in the water.

"Your survivability goes way up,” he said. “The second thing you can do is have reliable communications."

It’s an important message as summer brings the most people to the massive lake.