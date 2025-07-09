U.S. Army cutting ROTC programs at multiple northeast Wisconsin colleges

FORT KNOX, Ky. (NBC 26) — The U.S. Army is cutting its Reserve Officers' Training Corps Programs, better known as ROTC, to multiple universities across the country, and multiple Northeast Wisconsin colleges will be impacted.

Through the Department of Defense's Deferred Resignation Program, the U.S. Army's Cadet Command, which runs ROTC, lost 168 positions — or about 12 percent — in its civilian workforce.

"These reductions prompted a reassessment of the ROTC footprint to ensure continued mission success while operating with fewer civilian personnel," the U.S. Army said in a news release.

The ROTC program at UW-Oshkosh will be ending at the program at UW-Stevens Point will be reclassifying as an extension unit.

St. Norbert College also confirmed to NBC 26 that its ROTC program, which is an extension unit of the Fox Valley Battalion headquartered at UWO, will be ending.

UW-Green Bay, Ripon College, and Marian University are also members of the Fox Valley Battalion headquartered at UWO.

The changes start in the 2026-27 academic year.

ROTC trains college students for the military while they earn their degrees.

The U.S. Army says the reductions do not affect Junior ROTC programs at high schools.