Tyco Fire Products reaches $750M settlement over PFAS contamination

John McCracken for The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting)
Signs posted along a ditch running through a southern Marinette, Wis., neighborhood warn against exposure to the forever chemicals known as PFAS on April 5, 2021.
Posted at 3:49 PM, Apr 12, 2024
(NBC 26) — Tyco Fire Products has reached a $750 million settlement over PFAS contamination, according to a law firm in the litigation.

DuPont and 3M have also recently agreed to settlements in connection to PFAS pollution.

PFAS are man-made compounds and are known as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down easily.

PFAS are found in some firefighting foams, cleaning products, cookware, and other products, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The chemicals are linked to several diseases including cancer.

PFAS contamination have been found in the groundwater in neighborhoods across Wisconsin, including the Marinette and Peshtigo areas.

