SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two young men were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Shawano County.

The Sheriff's Office says they responded to Landstad Road near Frazer Corner Road in the town of Lessor just after 4:15 a.m. Deputies arrived to find a severely damaged pickup truck and both men, ages 25 and 26, ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were residents of Shawano County. Their names have not been released.