Two seriously injured in rollover crash in the Town of Oneida

TOWN OF ONEIDA (NBC 26) — A rollover crash in the Town of Oneida on Thursday afternoon left two people seriously injured, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to Highway 55 at Ray Road in the Town of Oneida just before 4 p.m. of Thursday.

Initial investigation indicates an SUV occupied by two people was traveling north and rolled over into the east ditch. The two people in the SUV were ejected.

Both the driver, a 25-year-old man from Seymour, and the passenger, a 22-year-old man also from Seymour, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, officials say.

