Two Rivers woman arrested after dead dog found in kennel

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A Two Rivers woman was taken into custody after police found a deceased dog in a kennel inside an unoccupied apartment on Thursday.

Authorities say the dog's owner was identified as Elizabeth C. Rahmlow of Two Rivers.

Rahmlow was arrested and charged with Abandoning an Animal and Mistreating Animals resulting in death.

She was taken to the Manitowoc County Jail.

The Two Rivers Police Department would like to thank the Lakeshore Humane Society who assisted in this investigation.

This is an on-going investigation and further information is not able to be released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective Klumpyan at (920) 686-7200.