Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two Rivers fire damages multiple structures

fire two rivers
Two Rivers Fire Department
fire two rivers
Posted
and last updated

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — All people and pets are safe after a fire caused damage to multiple structures in the City of Two Rivers Thursday evening.

The Two Rivers Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a fire around 6 p.m. at 3215 Adams Street. Firefighters arrived to find a motor home on fire in a driveway, with the flames extending to the side of the house.

Two Rivers fire August 13, 2026.png

The department says firefighters were able to contain the flames quickly, but damage was reported to the residence, detached garage and a neighboring property. All occupants, including four cats inside the home, were unharmed.

two rivers fire

Crews estimate the damage is about $100,000. Kelmann Restoration is helping those affected with cleanup and after-fire care services.

The need is real, and every dollar helps. Join NBC 26 and the Scripps Howard Fund in supporting tornado recovery efforts across the Fox Valley.