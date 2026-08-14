Two Rivers fire damages multiple structures

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — All people and pets are safe after a fire caused damage to multiple structures in the City of Two Rivers Thursday evening.

The Two Rivers Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a fire around 6 p.m. at 3215 Adams Street. Firefighters arrived to find a motor home on fire in a driveway, with the flames extending to the side of the house.

NBC 26

The department says firefighters were able to contain the flames quickly, but damage was reported to the residence, detached garage and a neighboring property. All occupants, including four cats inside the home, were unharmed.

Two Rivers Fire Department

Crews estimate the damage is about $100,000. Kelmann Restoration is helping those affected with cleanup and after-fire care services.