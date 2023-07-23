Two planes have incidents on way to EAA

Two planes had incidents over the weekend on the way to EAA in Oshkosh.

EAA Airventure, the annual celebration of aviation, begins Monday.

One plane with two people on board crashed into a marsh in Fond du Lac County Saturday night, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies got the call shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday to the area of Highway 49 and Hemp Road in the Township of Waupun, according to a news release.

Because of where the plane went down in the marsh, authorities had a tough time finding it and getting to the plane.

Crews were able to get to the aircraft and rescue the two people on board, who are both from Texas, the news release said.

The pilot reported he was about ten minutes from EAA when the plane's engine lost power and he made an emergency landing, authorities said.

The pilot was treated for a possible shoulder injury, the news release said.

In a different incident, a plane landing at EAA had a flat tire, said Dick Knapinski, director of communications for EAA.

Submitted photo

No one was hurt, Knapinski said.

Submitted photo

A viewer sent NBC 26 exclusive photos of the incident and report that it happened shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.