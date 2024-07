Two people are OK after a rescue in Lake Michigan about three miles from the Two Rivers shoreline.

Crews got the call just before 10 a.m. Sunday of of a boat that was sinking, according to a news release from the Two Rivers Fire Department.

Crews found the boat and rescued two victims, who were taken back to the beach and were not hurt in the incident.

Fire crews worked with Two Rivers Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, the joint dispatch center, and off-duty Fire Department crews in the rescue.