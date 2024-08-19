Two people killed in head-on crash in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two people are dead and one person is seriously injured after a head-on crash in Brown County early Monday morning, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that at 5:22 a.m., they were dispatched to the area of Algoma Road at St. Killian Road for a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash.

At the scene, law enforcement found a car going east had crossed the center line and hit a westbound pickup truck head on. The two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck was seriously injured, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the victims' names at this time, and is investigating the incident.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to contact them

