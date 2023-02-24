Two people found dead in Sheboygan County home

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two people were found dead in a Sheboygan County home Friday morning. A call came in reporting the deaths at around 9:15 a.m.

The sheriff's office said the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received an emergency call reporting the death of two people at a residence on Little Elkhart Lake Road in the Town of Rhine located in northwestern Sheboygan County.

The Sheriff’s Office along with Elkhart Lake First Responders, Glenbeulah First Responders, and Orange Cross Ambulance were requested to respond.

When officers arrived, they confirmed there were two people dead in the home. While this investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said it can share with the public that this incident is contained to this residence and there is no ongoing threat to the safety of the community.

Officials are not identifying the individuals involved in this incident until the family has been properly notified.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate.