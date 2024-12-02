Two killed in head-on crash in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Two people were killed after their vehicles collided early Sunday morning in Manitowoc County.

Authorities responded to Interstate 43, north of County Trunk Highway JJ, within the township of Manitowoc Rapids for a head-on crash in the southbound lanes.

Authorities say a 2015 Jeep Cherokee Sport, driven by 76-year-old Michael Johnson of Chilton, was traveling north on Interstate 43. Jacob Ruiz, a 43-year-old from Sheboygan, was driving a 2018 Volkswagen Golf south on Interstate 43.

They say both vehicles collided head on, and both drivers died at the scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

A third driver in a 2024 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Interstate 43 and collided with some of the debris that was scattered across the road as a result of the crash.

The driver and passenger in that vehicle were not hurt.