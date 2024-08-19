Watch Now
Two Killed in Head-On Collision on HWY 54 in Brown Co.

NBC 26
BROWN COUNTY, WI (NBC 26) — A tragic head-on crash early Monday morning claimed two lives on STH 54/Algoma Rd near St. Kilian Rd.

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, at 5:22 a.m. a passenger car traveling eastbound crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound pickup truck. Brown County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Brown County Highway personnel and the New Franken Fire Department, responded to the scene.

The two occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

