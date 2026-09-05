Two injured in Hortonia three-car crash

HORTONIA (NBC 26) — Two people are seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash shut down Highway 45 Friday afternoon in Outagamie County.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 12:40 p.m. to a crash near U.S. Highway 45 and Cross Road in the Town of Hortonia.

Investigators say a northbound pickup truck crossed into the southbound lane and struck a box truck and another southbound vehicle.

The driver of the pickup, a 64-year-old Clintonville man, was flown by Theda Star to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 59-year-old Oshkosh man, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the box truck, a 56-year-old man from Gary, Indiana, was not injured and was released at the scene.

U.S. Highway 45 was closed for about four hours while crews investigated the crash and cleared the roadway. The highway has since reopened.