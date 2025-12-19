Two indicted on federal charges for child abuse on Menominee Reservation

MENOMINEE (NBC 26) — A federal grand jury has indicted two people on charges of child abuse and child neglect on the Menominee Indian Reservation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Louis A. Tucker, 23, and Nyomi L.M. Acosta, 21, both of Neopit, are accused of fracturing the child's lower left arm bones and burning the child's back and torso.

They are also accused of "recklessly causing great bodily harm to a child" by striking the child on the head and body, causing bruising and other marks.

The incidents happened between September 29 and October 20.

Both have been charged with with child abuse in violation of federal and Wisconsin statutes. If convicted, they face a maximum of 10 years in prison.

The second count charges the defendants with child neglect, which carries a potential sentence of up to 7½ years in prison if convicted. The defendants would also face potential fines, a special assessment and terms of supervised release.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department and FBI investigated the case with assistance from Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, according to a media release. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Maier will prosecute the case in United States District Court in Green Bay.

