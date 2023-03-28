Two in custody for armed robbery

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Two people are in custody after an armed robbery at a Kwik Trip Monday night.

Police say they responded to 1137 S. 10th Street around 9:30p for a report of an armed robbery in progress. Witnesses told police one of the suspects had a knife, and they demanded money from the register. After getting the money, they left.

Police searched the area and found two people who fit their description a few blocks away.

The suspects were identified as an 18-year-old Manitowoc man and a 16-year-old Manitowoc girl. They both were charged with Armed Robbery and the male was held at the Manitowoc County Jail. Due to her age, the female was held at the Sheboygan County Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at (920) 686-6551.

