Two hurt in Wild Rose Middle/High School rooftop fire, classes resuming today

WILD ROSE (NBC 26) — Two people are recovering following a fire Thursday afternoon at the Wild Rose Middle/High School in Waushara County.

The Wild Rose School District said in a Facebook post the fire was on the roof in the construction area at the middle and high school. Students and staff were released early.

District management said two subcontractor employees are being treated for injuries — one was airlifted and the other is being treated locally.

NBC 26 is working to learn what sparked the fire, but classes are resuming today.