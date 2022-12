GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Two of the HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin have released their top list of baby names for 2022.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay said Noah and Henry tied for the top name chosen for baby boys born at the hospital. The top girl's name was Charlotte.

At HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, the top boys' names were Oliver and Noah. The top girls' names were Rylee and Olivia.

The name lists were released on Wednesday.