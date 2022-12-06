Two Green Bay suspects charged with attempted homicide in east side shooting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Two teenage suspects accused in a shooting on Green Bay's east side are now facing attempted homicide charges.

The two suspects, 18-year-old Anthony C. Simbler and 16-year-old Avion D. Simbler, are both facing charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide – as a party to a crime. Avion Simbler is being charged as an adult and is also charged with bail jumping and possession of narcotics. Anthony Simbler is also facing bail-jumping charges.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, officers responded to a reported shooting at 1:45 p.m. Investigators learned from witness interviews that the shooting was believed to be the result of a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Humboldt Road.

Upon arrival, police discovered that a 20-year-old Green Bay man had been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the suspects fled the scene but were both taken into custody a short time later.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time.

Those with information related to this case are encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 22-266341. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.