Two Green Bay road closures announced, no detours posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Public Works has announced two short-term road closures that begin today and will affect local traffic. Drivers should plan alternate routes, as no official detours will be posted.

What’s closed

North Washington Street (between Cherry and Pine streets): Closed starting today and remaining in effect through Friday.

2900 block of Saint Anthony Drive (between Mount Mary Drive and Curry Lane): Closed today.

What drivers need to know

No detours will be posted for either closure. Drivers will need to use alternate streets to reach their destinations.

Expect limited access, possible delays, and temporary traffic control in the work zones. Slow down and follow any signage or directions from traffic control personnel.

If your usual route uses either of these segments, leave extra travel time and consider using parallel streets or a GPS app for rerouting.

Where to get updates

For the latest information, check the City of Green Bay Public Works website or local traffic reports.

