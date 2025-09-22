Two Green Bay road closures announced, no detours posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Public Works has announced two short-term road closures that begin today and will affect local traffic. Drivers should plan alternate routes, as no official detours will be posted.
What’s closed
- North Washington Street (between Cherry and Pine streets): Closed starting today and remaining in effect through Friday.
- 2900 block of Saint Anthony Drive (between Mount Mary Drive and Curry Lane): Closed today.
What drivers need to know
- No detours will be posted for either closure. Drivers will need to use alternate streets to reach their destinations.
- Expect limited access, possible delays, and temporary traffic control in the work zones. Slow down and follow any signage or directions from traffic control personnel.
- If your usual route uses either of these segments, leave extra travel time and consider using parallel streets or a GPS app for rerouting.
Where to get updates
- For the latest information, check the City of Green Bay Public Works website or local traffic reports.
