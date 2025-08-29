Two Green Bay residents arrested after high-speed chase in Fond du Lac County

VAN DYNE (NBC 26) — Two people from Green Bay are in jail after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Fond du Lac County Thursday night.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a probationary deputy and K9 handler spotted a vehicle around 7:42 p.m. on Van Dyne Road near Main Street that nearly caused a crash. Deputies noticed the vehicle had tinted windows and an obstructed license plate. As they stopped the car, deputies detected the smell of intoxicants and both the driver and passenger initially refused to provide identification.

Moments later, the driver suddenly sped away, sparking a nearly 6-mile pursuit. Deputies say the car reached speeds above 130 mph, even passing other vehicles in oncoming lanes and running a stop sign. With help from the North Fond du Lac Police Department, officers used stopped sticks to get the vehicle stopped near the Village of North Fond du Lac, eventually causing the car to crash into a curb at Prospect Avenue and Garfield Street.

The driver, a 24-year-old Green Bay woman, was taken into custody at the scene. The passenger, a 36-year-old Green Bay man, attempted to escape on foot but was quickly caught with the help of K-9 Iro and bystanders.

K-9 Kuba positively indicated drugs in the car, and deputies recovered several illicit substances and drug paraphernalia.

Charges and Warrants

The woman was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges including:

1st-degree recklessly endangering safety

Fleeing an officer

Resisting and obstructing

Possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony bail jumping

She also had an outstanding warrant, and was out on bond for a pending felony theft and drug case in Outagamie County.

The male passenger faces charges including:

Felony bail jumping

Resisting and obstructing

Possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He had two active warrants and was on probation, with pending charges in Milwaukee County for possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting an officer.

No injuries were reported in the pursuit, which lasted nearly six miles. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office credits assistance from the North Fond du Lac Police Department, City of Fond du Lac Police, and Wisconsin State Patrol.