Two people were found dead Tuesday at the scene of a Crivitz fire, according to a news release from Crivitz Police and the Crivitz Fire Department.

Crews were called shortly before 2 p.m. to the 400 block of Hattie Street for a fire, the release said.

As the fire was being put out, two bodies were found at the scene, the release said.

There were no signs of foul play, the release said.

The fire is under investigation.