Two firefighters saved after ceiling collapses on them

PLYMOUTH (NBC 26) — Two firefighters are all right after a ceiling collapsed and trapped them for short moment while they were dousing flames inside a commercial building.

Plymouth firefighters responded to Millennium Technologies Sunday at 11:16 AM for a report of smoke coming from the building.

Due to the size of the building and conditions of the fire, extra help was brought in to help contain the flames.

At 12:21 PM a MAYDAY was declared after a partial ceiling collapse, and two firefighters were briefly trapped.

Fortunately, more first responders were able to save them, and no serious injuries have been reported.

Even though the cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities believe it may have started from an electrical issue in the building's break room area.

We are also waiting to learn how much damage the fire caused.

