Two drivers recovering from Sheboygan County crash

TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — Two separate drivers are recovering from a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday night in Sheboygan.

Deputies responded to the crash at Lakeshore Road near Willow Creek Lane just before 10.

Authorities say a 52-year-old Sheboygan man was driving south on Lakeshore Road and tried making a turn when he hit a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was a 23-year-old Sheboygan man, and he had to be flown from the scene to be treated for serious injuries.

According to deputies, speed was a factor with the northbound vehicle, and the driver of the northbound vehicle also experienced minor injuries.

Alcohol and a failure to yield appear to be factors as to why the southbound driver crashed.

That driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

