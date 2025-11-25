Two die in plane crash near Monroe Municipal Airport

TOWN OF SYLVESTER (NBC 26) — Two people were killed after a plane crashed in southern Wisconsin late Monday afternoon, according to the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. in the Town of Sylvester. Authorities say the aircraft went down in a gravel quarry located next to Monroe Municipal Airport.

In the aftermath, construction equipment in the quarry caught fire but was quickly extinguished by crews from Monroe Rural and Juda Fire Departments.

Green County Sheriff Cody D. Kanable said investigators remained on scene overnight to secure the area.

“We’ll be here overnight with scene security, and NTSB and FAA are in route. They will lead the aircraft crash investigation at this time,” Kanable stated.The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are expected to conduct a full investigation into the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 26 for updates.

