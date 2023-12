SHEBOYGAN FALLS (NBC 26) — Two people are dead after a crash at the intersection of State Highway 32 and County Road J in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say a 67-year-old woman from Sheboygan pulled in front of a semi truck that was driven by a 26-year-old man from Denmark.

The woman and her 37-year-old passenger were both killed.

The accident remains under investigation, and we are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.